UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Frappart First Woman To Referee Champions League Game: UEFA

Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:51 PM

France's Frappart first woman to referee Champions League game: UEFA

France's Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a men's Champions League match on Wednesday when Juventus host Dinamo Kiev in Turin, UEFA has confirmed

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :France's Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a men's Champions League match on Wednesday when Juventus host Dinamo Kiev in Turin, UEFA has confirmed.

The 36-year-old has already made history as the first woman to referee in the French top flight. She also took charge of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea and last October made her debut in the Europa League.

Related Topics

Liverpool Turin Kiev October Women 2019 Top Chelsea Juventus

Recent Stories

Georgia to Certify Final Vote Recount After Comple ..

34 seconds ago

OSCE Chair Received No Proposals to Replace Peacek ..

36 seconds ago

IMF Urges Euro Zone Governments to Continue Fiscal ..

39 seconds ago

US Nuclear Thinking Seems to Have Moved 50 Years B ..

45 seconds ago

Drone Strike Kills One of Iran's IRGC Commanders i ..

8 minutes ago

US Envoy to NATO Accuses Taliban of Failing to Abi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.