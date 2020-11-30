France's Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a men's Champions League match on Wednesday when Juventus host Dinamo Kiev in Turin, UEFA has confirmed

The 36-year-old has already made history as the first woman to referee in the French top flight. She also took charge of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea and last October made her debut in the Europa League.