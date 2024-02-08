- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- France's Galthie shows 'solidarity' with Scotland team selection after Ireland humbling
France's Galthie Shows 'solidarity' With Scotland Team Selection After Ireland Humbling
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 08, 2024 | 06:28 PM
Head coach Fabien Galthie admitted France were experiencing "a difficult moment" after their 38-17 humbling by Ireland but added he still had faith in his players for Saturday's Six Nations away match against Scotland
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Head coach Fabien Galthie admitted France were experiencing "a difficult moment" after their 38-17 humbling by Ireland but added he still had faith in his players for Saturday's Six Nations away match against Scotland.
Galthie made just two changes on Thursday -- one enforced -- to the starting line-up overwhelmed by titleholders Ireland in Marseille last week.
Cameron Woki replaces the suspended Paul Willemse in the second row and Louis Bielle-Biarrey comes in for Yoram Moefana on the left wing.
Friday's defeat was their second heaviest home defeat in the tournament's history.
"The players have to feel our trust, and we feel their trust," Galthie, who took over in December 2019, told reporters.
"The idea we had as a coaching staff and leaders' group was to keep the same backbone to the team.
"It's been our project since we've been in charge to have solidarity within the squad and the team in good and bad times," he added.
Bordeaux-Begles' Bielle-Biarrey takes club team-mate Moefana's place for the game at Murrayfield, where the 20-year-old made a try-scoring Test debut in August.
"The importance of Louis is that he's a player that brings speed, a different profile to Yoram," Galthie said.
"He's used to playing on the wing and covers at full-back," the former France captain added.
Galthie has chosen not to drop scrum-half Maxime Lucu despite the half-back's disappointing performance with regular first choice Antoine Dupont sitting out the Six Nations.
The 2021 world player of the year is away training with France's seven-a-side outfit as they prepare for this summer's Olympic Games.
The other number nine in the squad Nolann Le Garrec is among the replacements, and is in line for his second cap after coming off the bench against Ireland.
"He (Le Garrec) prepared to be a substitute, he did very well when he came on," Galthie said.
"He's been in our squad for two years.
"He's adapting to the role and to Test rugby with great satisfaction," he added.
There has also been criticism of the centre partnership of Gael Fickou and Jonathan Danty, but they retain their places.
Toulouse flanker Alexandre Roumat, the son of former France back-rower Olivier Roumat, is in line for his debut off the bench with Woki's promotion.
Youngster Posolo Tuilagi keeps his place among the substitutes with loose-head prop Sebastien Taofifenua standing in for the injured Reda Wardi.
Scotland edged Wales 27-26 in their tournament opener and name their team later on Thursday.
Team (15-1)
Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Gregory Alldritt (capt), Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros, Paul Gabrillagues, Cameron Woki; Uini Antonio, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille
Replacements: Julien Marchand, Sebastien Taofifenua, Dorian Aldegheri, Posolo Tuilagi, Alexandre Roumat, Paul Boudehent, Nolann Le Garrec, Yoram Moefana
Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)
Recent Stories
Over 5 million worshippers perform Prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week
Polling pace suggests a good turnout is expected
Pakistan exhibitors show substantial presence at Texworld Evolution Paris
China's NEV exports up 27.1 pct in January 2024: association
CM, Corps Commander Rahat Naseem visit CMH to inquire after blast victims
Polling process concludes peacefully amid tight security arrangements
Polling concludes peacefully in Balochistan
Interior Minister Expresses satisfaction on law & order situation during Electio ..
ECP permits journalists inside polling stations
Counting of ballot papers begins
Economy, democracy vital for a country's development, stability: Meher
Jan rebuts BNP statement on fake form 45
More Stories From Sports
-
Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, Celtics win1 hour ago
-
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today6 hours ago
-
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Gaddafi stadium, NCA22 hours ago
-
WAPDA to face SNGPL in President's Trophy final24 hours ago
-
Tah strikes late to send Leverkusen to German Cup semis23 hours ago
-
Four more matches decided23 hours ago
-
WAPDA and SNGPL set to lock horns for the President's Trophy final1 day ago
-
Elections 2024: Which Pakistani cricketers to miss voting this time?1 day ago
-
PSL online ticket booking website recovered1 day ago
-
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea1 day ago
-
Giants rally to stun Dubai by 19 runs in a low scoring battle1 day ago