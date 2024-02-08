Head coach Fabien Galthie admitted France were experiencing "a difficult moment" after their 38-17 humbling by Ireland but added he still had faith in his players for Saturday's Six Nations away match against Scotland

Galthie made just two changes on Thursday -- one enforced -- to the starting line-up overwhelmed by titleholders Ireland in Marseille last week.

Cameron Woki replaces the suspended Paul Willemse in the second row and Louis Bielle-Biarrey comes in for Yoram Moefana on the left wing.

Friday's defeat was their second heaviest home defeat in the tournament's history.

"The players have to feel our trust, and we feel their trust," Galthie, who took over in December 2019, told reporters.

"The idea we had as a coaching staff and leaders' group was to keep the same backbone to the team.

"It's been our project since we've been in charge to have solidarity within the squad and the team in good and bad times," he added.

Bordeaux-Begles' Bielle-Biarrey takes club team-mate Moefana's place for the game at Murrayfield, where the 20-year-old made a try-scoring Test debut in August.

"The importance of Louis is that he's a player that brings speed, a different profile to Yoram," Galthie said.

"He's used to playing on the wing and covers at full-back," the former France captain added.

Galthie has chosen not to drop scrum-half Maxime Lucu despite the half-back's disappointing performance with regular first choice Antoine Dupont sitting out the Six Nations.

The 2021 world player of the year is away training with France's seven-a-side outfit as they prepare for this summer's Olympic Games.

The other number nine in the squad Nolann Le Garrec is among the replacements, and is in line for his second cap after coming off the bench against Ireland.

"He (Le Garrec) prepared to be a substitute, he did very well when he came on," Galthie said.

"He's been in our squad for two years.

"He's adapting to the role and to Test rugby with great satisfaction," he added.

There has also been criticism of the centre partnership of Gael Fickou and Jonathan Danty, but they retain their places.

Toulouse flanker Alexandre Roumat, the son of former France back-rower Olivier Roumat, is in line for his debut off the bench with Woki's promotion.

Youngster Posolo Tuilagi keeps his place among the substitutes with loose-head prop Sebastien Taofifenua standing in for the injured Reda Wardi.

Scotland edged Wales 27-26 in their tournament opener and name their team later on Thursday.

Team (15-1)

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Gregory Alldritt (capt), Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros, Paul Gabrillagues, Cameron Woki; Uini Antonio, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Sebastien Taofifenua, Dorian Aldegheri, Posolo Tuilagi, Alexandre Roumat, Paul Boudehent, Nolann Le Garrec, Yoram Moefana

Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)