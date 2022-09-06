Kylian Mbappe is France's golden boy, a sporting icon in his country at the age of still just 23 and someone who can usually do no wrong. But the Paris Saint-Germain striker was facing criticism on Tuesday for a rare faux pas

The World Cup-winning striker has always appeared mature beyond his years, at ease speaking to the media even when still a teenager breaking through at Monaco.

He comes across as intelligent, thoughtful and funny in interviews and already speaks fluent English and Spanish.

Yet on Monday he slipped up.

Mbappe burst out laughing along with his coach Christophe Galtier in a press conference when a question was put to them about PSG's decision to travel by private jet to a game in the western city of Nantes.

That journey, a modest 380 kilometres (240 miles) from Paris, has been met with a backlash in France, with the choice of travel coming under increased scrutiny over the carbon footprint.

The head of the country's state-owned railway company took to Twitter to point out that Nantes is just a two-hour journey on the high-speed TGV.

The topic was bound to come up as Mbappe and Galtier faced questions ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game at home to Italian giants Juventus.

Galtier ironically replied that PSG had asked their travel organisers if they could travel to games "by sand-yacht".

"I have no thoughts," added Mbappe when asked for his view.

"The reaction of Christophe Galtier and Kylian Mbappe shows how detached they are from climate change issues," said Agnes Pannier-Runacher, France's Minister for Energy Transition, on the news channel Cnews.

Contacted by AFP, Mbappe's entourage did not offer a comment.