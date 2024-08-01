Open Menu

France's Leon Marchand Wins Olympic Gold In Men's 200m Butterfly

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 01, 2024 | 01:50 AM

France's Leon Marchand wins Olympic gold in men's 200m butterfly

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2024) France's Leon Marchand powered to his second gold medal of the Olympics on Wednesday, producing a sensational late charge to clinch the men's 200m butterfly crown.

World record holder and defending champion Kristof Milak of Hungary led until the final stretch when Marchand, who already has gold from the 400m medley, made his dramatic surge, roared on by the home crowd.

Marchand, who will also go for gold later on Wednesday in the 200m breaststroke, finished with a new Olympic record time of 1min 51.21sec.

Milak, who made a superb start and looked to be dominating the race, was unable to hold off the Frenchman and finished 0.

54 seconds behind to collect silver while Canada's Ilya Kharun claimed the bronze.

Marchand, whose parents were both Olympic swimmers, received a rapturous reception from a crowd waving French flags and his hero status will only be enhanced by this latest performance.

The 22-year-old's win in the 400m individual medley on Sunday had given the country their first swimming gold since 2012.

Marchand is trained by Michael Phelps' former coach Bob Bowman.

Related Topics

World Canada France Leon Hungary Sunday Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From Race Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

10 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

10 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

10 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

11 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

11 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

11 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

10 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

11 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports