France's Alex Levy has been withdrawn from this week's Celtic Classic after he was in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Levy was due to play his first round at Celtic Manor on Thursday but European Tour organisers pulled him out after he learned a friend he met in France over the weekend had had a positive coronavirus test.

The United States-born 30-year-old returned a negative test on his arrival at the Welsh venue on Tuesday and is not exhibiting any symptoms but must now self-isolate for 14 days.

"I told the European Tour immediately after finding out that my friend tested positive," Levy said.

"I informed them of my movements since arriving on site as I wanted to ensure the safety of my fellow professionals and their caddies."Levy has been replaced in the tournament by Denmark's Martin Simonsen.