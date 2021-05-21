UrduPoint.com
France's Macron To Attend Opening Ceremony Of Tokyo Olympics - Sports Minister

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 23 as the leader of the next host country, French sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said on Friday.

"The President of the Republic will be at the opening," the minister told the Franceinfo broadcaster.

Maracineanu herself will be member of the national delegation along with education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, she said.

Macron will arrive in the Japanese capital on July 23, the beginning day of the Olympics, which are scheduled to last until August 8. He will be attending the games as the president of the next host country as the 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris.

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics were postponed last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. This edition will be featuring the largest number of athletic disciplines, 33, and categories, 339.

