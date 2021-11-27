UrduPoint.com

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan will return to action against Sassuolo after recovering from wrist surgery, coach Stefano Pioli said on Saturday

Maignan, who has one cap for France, had been out of action since mid-October after injuring ligaments in his left wrist, with Milan saying at the time that he would be sidelined for 10 weeks following his operation.

However Pioli told reporters that the 26-year-old would be in the starting line-up for Sunday's match at the San Siro, as Milan try to keep pace with Serie A leaders Napoli.

"Mike is doing well, he has been training with the team since (last) Saturday," said Pioli.

"He will play tomorrow, I am happy with how (substitute 'keeper Ciprian) Tatarusanu has performed but Mike will be back tomorrow.

" Pioli, who on Friday signed an extension to his Milan contract until June 2023 with an option for another year, also said England defender Fikayo Tomori is close to returning from a hip problem.

"He is not ready yet but could be back for the match on Wednesday (at Genoa)," Pioli said.

News of Maignan and Tomori's recoveries will be a big boost to Milan, who sit second in Serie A but are level on 32 points with Napoli.

They also have a chance of making the last 16 of the Champions League after an impressive 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid midweek, with Group B leaders coming to Milan next month.

A win against the Reds would see Milan through to the knockout stages should the result from the group's other match between Porto and Atletico go their way.

