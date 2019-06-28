Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Experienced Frenchman Erick Mombaerts, who had stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse, has been appointed head coach of Melbourne City in Australia's A-League.

City's cross-town rivals Melbourne Victory also unveiled a new coach Friday in German Marco Kurtz, who won a Bundesliga title as a player with Borussia Dortmund.

Mombaerts, who most recently had three seasons in Japan where he guided Yokohama F. Marinos to an Emperor's Cup final in 2017, said he was motivated to win trophies.

"I am here to achieve two main objectives -- to implement a style of play that gives the team a clear identity, and in doing so to win silverware," said the 64-year-old.

"My focus now is on our pre-season preparation, together with my coaching team, who provide a fantastic combination of local and international experience.

Our hard work begins today." Mombaerts coached Paris Saint-Germain from 1987-88 and Toulouse for five years from 2001.

He has also been in charge of the French U-18 and U-21 teams, helping nurture the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Benjamin Mendy.

He takes over from Englishman Warren Joyce, whose contract wasn't renewed at the end of last season after City finished fifth on the 10-team ladder.

Kurtz is already familiar with the A-League, having previously been in charge of Adelaide United.

"It's an honour to be named as head coach of Melbourne Victory, a big club with a strong history, passionate fanbase and true drive for success," he said after replacing long-time coach Kevin Muscat who quit.

The A-League season gets underway in October with Sydney FC defending their title.