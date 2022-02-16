UrduPoint.com

France's Noel Trumps Strolz For Olympic Slalom Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2022 | 12:19 PM

France's Noel trumps Strolz for Olympic slalom gold

Clement Noel claimed France's first alpine skiing gold medal of the Beijing Olympics when he won the men's slalom on Wednesday

Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Clement Noel claimed France's first alpine skiing gold medal of the Beijing Olympics when he won the men's slalom on Wednesday.

Noel, sixth fastest after the first run, laid down the quickest second run to clock a combined total of 1min 44.09sec down the "Ice River" course in Yanqing in bitterly cold and sunny conditions.

Austria's Johannes Strolz, already a gold medallist in the alpine combined at these Games, took silver 0.61sec behind, while Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag claimed bronze at 0.70sec.

Noel's gold completed a full house for the French men's ski team after veteran Johan Clarey bagged downhill silver and Mathieu Faivre took a bronze medal in the giant slalom.

The most technical race on the alpine ski programme had promised to be one of the most open contests in recent history and so it proved.

Of the six World Cup races held this season, there have been five different winners, including Noel, while 14 different racers have made the podium.

Switzerland's Daniel Yule, 13th fastest in the first leg, set the pace before Noel took the lead with just five racers remaining.

Germany's Linus Strasser and Switzerland's Loic Meillard failed to bother Noel, leaving the top trio from the first run to chance their arm.

First down was world champ Foss-Solevaag, the Norwegian paying the price for a mistake midway down the icy course.

His teammate Henrik Kristoffersen, a bronze medallist from the 2014 Sochi Games, pushed hard to increase his lead of 0.36sec, but he faded badly in the lower section.

All eyes then turned to Strolz, fastest in the first run. The Austrian, who was dropped from the national team last year and even worked as a traffic policeman to pay his way, held his nerve out of the startgate.

But he, too, faded in the second half of the demanding piste, leaving Noel roaring with delight as the Austrian streaked through the finish line in the red.

Related Topics

World France Traffic Beijing Sochi Lead Alpine Price Switzerland Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From Top Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, tr ..

Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops leaving

2 minutes ago
 Petrol price per litre jack up by Rs 12.03

Petrol price per litre jack up by Rs 12.03

5 minutes ago
 India records 30,615 new COVID-19 cases, 42,723,55 ..

India records 30,615 new COVID-19 cases, 42,723,558 in total

3 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs 834 new COVID-19 infections

Mongolia logs 834 new COVID-19 infections

3 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports record high of 90,443 new COVID-19 ..

S.Korea reports record high of 90,443 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>