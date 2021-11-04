UrduPoint.com

France's Ntamack Moved To Centre For Pumas Test

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

France's Ntamack moved to centre for Pumas Test

France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named regular fly-half Romain Ntamack at centre for this weekend's home Test with Argentina

Paris, Nov 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named regular fly-half Romain Ntamack at centre for this weekend's home Test with Argentina.

Bordeaux-Begles' Matthieu Jalibert will wear the No. 10 shirt as Toulouse's Ntamack covers for injured midfielders Virimi Vakatawa and Arthur Vincent.

Ntamack's club team-mate Thibaud Flament, 24, will make his international debut for Saturday's game at the Stade de France.

Jalibert's domestic half-back partner Maxime Lucu will make his Test bow if he comes off the bench.

Scrum-half Antoine Dupont will captain the side for the first time with Charles Ollivon suffering from a long-term knee issue.

France team (15-1)Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Romain Ntamack, Gabin Villiere; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt); Anthony Jelonch, Cameron Woki, Francois Cros; Paul Willemse, Thibaud Flament; Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril BailleReplacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptise Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Gregory Alldritt, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Jonathan Danty

Related Topics

Injured France Demba Toulouse Argentina From Coach

Recent Stories

ADNEC set to host numerous leading industry events ..

ADNEC set to host numerous leading industry events in November

3 minutes ago
 11.11 Uplifts Businesses From 99+ Cities in Pakist ..

11.11 Uplifts Businesses From 99+ Cities in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary trolls Indian Cricket Team

Fawad Chaudhary trolls Indian Cricket Team

17 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan, Rind discuss PTI's organizational m ..

PM Imran Khan, Rind discuss PTI's organizational matters in Baluchistan

8 minutes ago
 FMU invites applications in diploma courses

FMU invites applications in diploma courses

8 minutes ago
 Ethiopian Parliament Approves State of Emergency a ..

Ethiopian Parliament Approves State of Emergency as Tigrayan Rebels Advance - Re ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.