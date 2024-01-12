Cyprien Sarrazin gave France their first men's super-G victory in a decade denying Swiss star Marco Odermatt a double on his home snow in Wengen on Friday

Wengen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Cyprien Sarrazin gave France their first men's super-G victory in a decade denying Swiss star Marco Odermatt a double on his home snow in Wengen on Friday.

Sarrazin, 29, had finished second in Thursday's downhill behind Odermatt but pipped the Swiss skier in the super-G by 0.58sec to claim his second victory of the season.

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde rounded off the podium for a second consecutive day finishing one second off the pace.

Starting with the number 3 bib, Sarrazin had a blistering run, clipping the nets at the edge of the Lauberhorn piste on one of its narrowest turns.

"It's really good! After the jump, you have to really push, push," Sarrazin excitedly told his teammates after the run which earned him a third World Cup triumph.

The victory showed his success in Bormio at the end of December was no fluke after having the race of his life in the Italian resort to win the first downhill of his career.

But the French party was spoiled by the spectacular fall of Alexis Pinturault.

The combined world champion came a cropper after a bad landing on a jump and was evacuated by helicopter.

The 32-year-old hurt his left knee and wrist but did not lose consciousness.

The action in the Swiss resort continues on Saturday with a second downhill with the slalom on Sunday.