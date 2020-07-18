French golfer Joel Stalter claimed his first European Tour title with victory by two strokes in the Euram Bank Open in Austria

Stalter, 28, shot a two-under-par final-round 68 to finish with a final score of 14-under at Golf Club Adamstal in Ramsau.

England's Richard Mansell finished second on 12-under, while overnight leader Robin Sciot-Siegrist blew his three-shot advantage with a five-over 75.

Sciot-Siegrist, a Frenchman, ended up in a three-way tie for third on 11-under with Germany's Alex Knappe and Christofer Blomstrand of Sweden.