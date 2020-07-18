UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Stalter Wins Euram Bank Open

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 11:26 PM

France's Stalter wins Euram Bank Open

French golfer Joel Stalter claimed his first European Tour title with victory by two strokes in the Euram Bank Open in Austria

Ramsau, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ):French golfer Joel Stalter claimed his first European Tour title with victory by two strokes in the Euram Bank Open in Austria.

Stalter, 28, shot a two-under-par final-round 68 to finish with a final score of 14-under at Golf Club Adamstal in Ramsau.

England's Richard Mansell finished second on 12-under, while overnight leader Robin Sciot-Siegrist blew his three-shot advantage with a five-over 75.

Sciot-Siegrist, a Frenchman, ended up in a three-way tie for third on 11-under with Germany's Alex Knappe and Christofer Blomstrand of Sweden.

Related Topics

Bank Germany Austria Sweden

Recent Stories

OTCA calls off strike after extensive deliberation ..

1 minute ago

IMF Chief Calls for Deeper Debt Cuts for Virus-Hit ..

1 minute ago

IMF calls for further action to secure resilient r ..

1 hour ago

Germany Pledges Extra $3.4Bln to IMF Coronavirus R ..

1 minute ago

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

2 hours ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.