France's Stephane Peterhansel Wins Dakar Rally For 14th Time

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:52 PM

Jeddah (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :France's Stephane Peterhansel on Friday won the Dakar Rally for the 14th time, 30 years after his initial success in the most gruelling event on motorsport's Calendar.

Peterhansel, nicknamed 'Mr Dakar', has now won the car category eight times, having also won the motorbike category six times.

The 55-year-old Mini driver, aided by co-pilot Edouard Boulanger, finished ahead of Qatari Nasser al-Attiyah (Toyota), with Spain's Carlos Sainz rounding out the podium in another Mini.

Peterhansel's victory came shortly after news that French motorcyclist Pierre Cherpin had died from his injuries after a fall, becoming the race's first fatality this year.

More Stories From Sports

