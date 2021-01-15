UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Stephane Peterhansel Wins Dakar Rally For 14th Time

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

France's Stephane Peterhansel wins Dakar Rally for 14th time

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :France's Stephane Peterhansel on Friday won the Dakar Rally for the 14th time, 30 years after his initial success in the most gruelling event on motorsport's Calendar.

Peterhansel, nicknamed 'Mr Dakar', has now won the car category eight times, having also won the motorbike category six times.

The 55-year-old Mini driver, aided by co-pilot Edouard Boulanger, finished ahead of Qatari Nasser al-Attiyah (Toyota), with Spain's Carlos Sainz rounding out the podium in another Mini.

Peterhansel's victory came shortly after news that French motorcyclist Pierre Cherpin had died from his injuries after a fall, becoming the race's first fatality this year.

Argentina's Kevin Benavides won the motorbike category, leading home defending champion Ricky Brabec of the United States in a first Honda 1-2 since 1987.

Briton Sam Sunderland, the 2017 champion, finished third.

Benavides, who broke his nose in a crash on the fifth stage that saw his helmet shattered, became the first South American to win the category, calling it "absolutely crazy".

"I went at 110 percent, but now it's true: I've won the Dakar - I'm so, so happy! I did some mistakes, for sure. I think it's impossible to do a perfect Dakar," he said.

"The important thing is to always continue, to stay calm and focused day by day and to work hard day by day."Brabec admitted to feeling "pretty bummed" at not defending his title, but added that "number two will work".

"I didn't even know that Honda had already won a one and two finish. I wasn't even born in 1987! It's cool to go one and two again."

Related Topics

Driver Car Died Honda Dakar Sunderland Pierre Spain United States 2017 Event From Toyota Race Mini

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Lahore on day-long official tour

7 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,407 new COVID-19 cases, 3,168 reco ..

17 minutes ago

Video of Orange Line security officials beating wo ..

19 minutes ago

UK Ban on Arrivals From South America, Portugal, C ..

28 minutes ago

Citizens Alert: Federal Capital's air quality unhe ..

28 minutes ago

Germany's DB Schenker halts UK deliveries over Bre ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.