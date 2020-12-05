UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 17 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 10:23 PM

France winger Teddy Thomas scored a crucial late try as he made his Racing 92 return to clinch a 17-12 win at Bordeaux-Begles in the French Top 14

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :France winger Teddy Thomas scored a crucial late try as he made his Racing 92 return to clinch a 17-12 win at Bordeaux-Begles in the French Top 14.

Thomas, 27, featured on the maximum of three team sheets for les Bleus during the ongoing campaign and crossed in last weekend's Autumn Nations Cup win over Italy.

He was joined by fellow Test players Virimi Vakatawa and Camille Chat in the Parisians' matchday squad but they were without prop Hassane Kolingar who will start against England in Sunday's final.

Christophe Urios' hosts made seven changes from last weekend's last-minute win at Montpellier as Tonga prop Ben Tameifuna started against his former side.

Benjamin Botica for the home side and the visitors' Maxime Machenaud kicked four penalties each by the hour mark to take the score to 12-12 in heavy rain at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

Machenaud's replacement Teddy Iribaren then lit up the game with five minutes to play.

He played a tidy chip kick for Thomas who claimed his first club try of the season and victory to send his side up to second ahead of hosting Connacht in the European Champions Cup next Sunday.

Urios' men head to Northampton Saints in the same competition on Friday.

Later, South Africa's Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe makes his first start since October 17 in Toulouse's trip to Bayonne.

Leaders La Rochelle head to Lyon who are missing club captain Baptise Couilloud who leads France for a first time at Twickenham later on in the weekend.

On Friday, Handre Pollard's 18-year-old substitute Louis Foursans guided Montpellier to a 21-15 win at Clermont with seven penalty goals.

Pollard has been sidelined by a serious knee injury since September and is expected to be out until April.

