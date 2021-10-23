French track cyclist Benjamin Thomas won the 160-lap men's points race at the world championships on Friday

Roubaix, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :French track cyclist Benjamin Thomas won the 160-lap men's points race at the world championships on Friday.

The 40km race contains 16 sprints and Thomas had been trailing by some distance to Belgian veteran Kenny De Ketele before a storming finale after drawing level with 20 laps to go.

Friday is the third day of the world track cycling championships at Roubaix near the Belgian border with the men's time-trial and individual pursuit finals coming up.