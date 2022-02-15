UrduPoint.com

France's Villiere Out Of Scotland Six Nations Trip

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 15, 2022 | 08:13 PM

France's Villiere out of Scotland Six Nations trip

France winger Gabin Villiere will miss this month's Six Nations visit to Scotland with a facial injury, sources told AFP on Tuesday

France winger Gabin Villiere will miss this month's Six Nations visit to Scotland with a facial injury, sources told AFP on Tuesday.

Villiere, 26, scored a hat-trick of tries in Les Bleus opening win over Italy.

On Saturday, he was impressive without the ball as Fabien Galthie's men beat in-form Ireland to become the only side in the tournament without a loss and top the table.

According to RMC Sport, Villiere will be out for up to three weeks with a fractured sinus and will be unavailable for the February 26 match at Murrayfield.

"Time for a bit of recovery before seeing you all again as soon as possible," Villiere said on social media.

Galthie could turn to wingers Matthis Lebel or Donovan Taofifenua to take Villiere's place or move Gael Fickou from centre to out wide with Virimi Vakatawa slotting into midfield.

France are looking a first Six Nations title since 2010 but have won just once in Edinburgh in eight years.

They will then head to Wales on March 11 before hosting England in the final match of the Championship eight days later.

>