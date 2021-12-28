UrduPoint.com

France's Worley Wins Giant Slalom In Lienz

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:21 PM

France's Worley wins giant slalom in Lienz

France's Tessa Worley won the World Cup giant slalom in Lienz on Tuesday, a race which US star Mikaela Shiffrin missed due to testing positive for Covid-19

Lienz, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :France's Tessa Worley won the World Cup giant slalom in Lienz on Tuesday, a race which US star Mikaela Shiffrin missed due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Two-time giant slalom world champion Worley, claimed a 15th World Cup victory in the discipline, finishing 0.30 sec ahead of World Cup overall defending champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.

Sweden's Sara Hector, who won the event at Courchevel last week, was third fastest at 0.38 sec.

Worley, 32, set the fastest time in the first leg and was fourth fastest in the second.

For Worley it was a first win of the season before the Winter Olympics in Beijing in just over a month's time where she will hope to secure her first ever medal at the quadrennial showpiece event.

The race is taking place without spectators after the Austrian ski federation decided it was wisest in the wake of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 taking hold.

Shiffrin, who leads Italy's Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia by 93 points in the overall World Cup standings, revealed on Monday she had tested positive.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Shiffrin, 26, is one of several female ski stars to have tested positive.

Switzerland's 2016 overall World Cup champion Lara Gut-Behrami missed the Val d'Isere and Courchevel meetings.

Austria's double ski world champion Katharina Liensberger also missed the Courchevel round of the World Cup season.

Related Topics

World Sofia Beijing Italy Slovakia 2016 Gold Olympics Event Race

Recent Stories

Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart P ..

Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart Police Station at Expo 2020 Dub ..

9 minutes ago
 Jebel Ali Port receives Kaiso Line&#039;s MV Atlan ..

Jebel Ali Port receives Kaiso Line&#039;s MV Atlantic Pioneer

24 minutes ago
 UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major ..

UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major investments, strategic plans

39 minutes ago
 SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

39 minutes ago
 Broadcasting License of RT DE German-Language Chan ..

Broadcasting License of RT DE German-Language Channel in Serbia Given Lawfully - ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs urban economy development: Adviser ..

Pakistan needs urban economy development: Adviser to CM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.