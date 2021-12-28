France's Tessa Worley won the World Cup giant slalom in Lienz on Tuesday, a race which US star Mikaela Shiffrin missed due to testing positive for Covid-19

Lienz, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :France's Tessa Worley won the World Cup giant slalom in Lienz on Tuesday, a race which US star Mikaela Shiffrin missed due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Two-time giant slalom world champion Worley, claimed a 15th World Cup victory in the discipline, finishing 0.30 sec ahead of World Cup overall defending champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.

Sweden's Sara Hector, who won the event at Courchevel last week, was third fastest at 0.38 sec.

Worley, 32, set the fastest time in the first leg and was fourth fastest in the second.

For Worley it was a first win of the season before the Winter Olympics in Beijing in just over a month's time where she will hope to secure her first ever medal at the quadrennial showpiece event.

The race is taking place without spectators after the Austrian ski federation decided it was wisest in the wake of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 taking hold.

Shiffrin, who leads Italy's Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia by 93 points in the overall World Cup standings, revealed on Monday she had tested positive.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Shiffrin, 26, is one of several female ski stars to have tested positive.

Switzerland's 2016 overall World Cup champion Lara Gut-Behrami missed the Val d'Isere and Courchevel meetings.

Austria's double ski world champion Katharina Liensberger also missed the Courchevel round of the World Cup season.