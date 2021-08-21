UrduPoint.com

France's Zhoya Breaks U20 110m Hurdles World Record Again

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 08:14 PM

France's Zhoya breaks U20 110m hurdles world record again

France's Sasha Zhoya broke the men's under-20s 110m hurdles world record for a second time in 24 hours on Saturday to claim the title at the age group World Athletics Championships in Kenya

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :France's Sasha Zhoya broke the men's under-20s 110m hurdles world record for a second time in 24 hours on Saturday to claim the title at the age group World Athletics Championships in Kenya.

Zhoya, 19, who was born in Australia to a Zimbabwean father and French mother, ran 12.72 seconds to claim gold which improved his semi-final time on Friday by 0.21sec.

"I'm very happy, the job is done, since last year it was the objective I gave myself," Zhoya told World Athletics.

"Today in the warm-up I had some pain in the hips. It's difficult but the life of an athlete is to manage that," he added.

Jamaica's Vashaun Vascianna finished in second place with a time of 13.2sec with Poland's Jakub Szymanski third on 13.

43sec, with the pair running personal bests.

Later in Nairobi, Olympic silver medallist Christine Mboma and her Namibian teammate Beatrice Masilingi race in the women's 200m final at 1500GMT.

Masilingi, who took silver in Thursday's 100m final behind Jamaica's Tina Clayton, was the fastest of the finalists as she won her semi-final in a championship record time of 22.19sec.

Both Mboma and Masilingi are unable to compete at certain events due to differences in sexual development (DSD) and classified as "intersex" athletes with naturally high testosterone levels.

Under World Athletics rules, the two sprinters' rare physiology is deemed to give them an unfair competitive advantage in track events ranging between 400m and one mile.

Related Topics

World Australia Job Nairobi Poland Jamaica Kenya Women Gold Silver Olympics Race

Recent Stories

ADC directs to revise anti-dengue micro plan

ADC directs to revise anti-dengue micro plan

2 minutes ago
 Hyderabad police, Rangers conducts joint flag marc ..

Hyderabad police, Rangers conducts joint flag march

2 minutes ago
 TikToker case: Court sent 40 accused to jail for i ..

TikToker case: Court sent 40 accused to jail for identification parade

2 minutes ago
 KP govt launches door-to-door Corona vaccination d ..

KP govt launches door-to-door Corona vaccination drive

2 minutes ago
 Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks to s ..

Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks to set up government

6 minutes ago
 AJK parliamentary party to meet on 22nd August.

AJK parliamentary party to meet on 22nd August.

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.