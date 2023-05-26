MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) French football coach Zinedine Zidane has rejected the offer to become the manager of Saudi Arabian Al-Nassr football club, for which Portuguese star forward Cristiano Ronaldo now plays, French football newspaper Foot Mercato reported on Thursday, citing sources.

French media reported in April that the club's executives agreed to tap Zidane, the three-time Champions League winner, following consultations with Ronaldo, who intended to participate in the negotiations himself given their successful partnership in Spain's Real Madrid from 2016-2018.

Foot Mercato said that the French coach was offered 150 million Euros ($160 million) for two seasons.

The French Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian Juventus clubs also reportedly showed interest in Zidane.

During his time as Real Madrid manager in 2016-2018 and from March 2019 until May 2021, Zidane won three Champions League titles, two Spanish national football championships, one Spanish Supercup, one FIFA Club World Cup and one UEFA Super Cup.