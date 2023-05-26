UrduPoint.com

France's Zidane Refuses To Coach Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr Football Club - Reports

Muhammad Rameez Published May 26, 2023 | 01:30 AM

France's Zidane Refuses to Coach Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr Football Club - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) French football coach Zinedine Zidane has rejected the offer to become the manager of Saudi Arabian Al-Nassr football club, for which Portuguese star forward Cristiano Ronaldo now plays, French football newspaper Foot Mercato reported on Thursday, citing sources. 

French media reported in April that the club's executives agreed to tap Zidane, the three-time Champions League winner, following consultations with Ronaldo, who intended to participate in the negotiations himself given their successful partnership in Spain's Real Madrid from 2016-2018.

Foot Mercato said that the French coach was offered 150 million Euros ($160 million) for two seasons.

The French Paris Saint-Germain and the Italian Juventus clubs also reportedly showed interest in Zidane. 

During his time as Real Madrid manager in 2016-2018 and from March 2019 until May 2021, Zidane won three Champions League titles, two Spanish national football championships, one Spanish Supercup, one FIFA Club World Cup and one UEFA Super Cup.

Related Topics

Football World Saudi FIFA Spain March April May 2019 Media From Real Madrid PSG Coach Juventus Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming rem ..

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming remarks at â€˜Africa Dayâ€™ event ..

23 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduatio ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of P ..

Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of Possible US-Russia Prisoner Swa ..

2 hours ago
 Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to ..

Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to Be Set in Fall - Lawyer

2 hours ago
 Polish Defense Minister Refuses to Clarify Missile ..

Polish Defense Minister Refuses to Clarify Missile Incident in Parliament

2 hours ago
 Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - ..

Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - Putin

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.