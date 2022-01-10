UrduPoint.com

Franchises To Make Maximum Profit Under New Financial Model

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 05:18 PM

Franchises to make maximum profit under new financial model

Credit goes to PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja who played key role for the profit of franchise owners who had complained about continuous losses.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 10th, 2022) The franchises will earn maximum profit from the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Seventh season as Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) has decided to give 95 per cent of the revenue to them under the new financial model.

The reports have unveiled that sponsorship, broadcasting rights and commercial agreements are the main reasons behind it.

Ramiz Raja, the incumbent Chairman of the board, has played key role after the owners of the franchises complained about continuous losses.

The Franchises owners had demanded to change the model and a case was also moved to the court when Ehsan Mani was the chairman of the board but finally the stakeholders returned to talk.

There were various models under considerations but there was a change in the PCB regime and Ramiz Raja tried to dig out the solution positively.

Later, both sides developed consensus on a new model where franchises would get 95 per cent of the revenue while PCB would receive the remaining.

The reports suggest that the franchises will get benefit as they can cover the previous losses. A television rights’ deal was done for Rs4,350,786,786 while they asked title sponsorship rights for around Rs3.5Billion. The live-streaming rights saw an increase of 175 per cent.

It may be mentioned here that there has been a massive increase in PSL's brand value. The estimation can be evaluated that at the start of the tournament that one minute cost around PKR75,000 but now it is selling around PKR1.3million.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Pakistan Super League May TV From 786 Investment Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

PAC organizes poetry recital in memory of famous p ..

PAC organizes poetry recital in memory of famous poet Baqi Siddiqui

3 minutes ago
 NCOC holds appreciation ceremony in honour of team ..

NCOC holds appreciation ceremony in honour of teams that worked to tackle pandem ..

3 minutes ago
 41-acre state land retrieved in Rajanpur

41-acre state land retrieved in Rajanpur

3 minutes ago
 Nobel body slams 'politically motivated' Suu Kyi c ..

Nobel body slams 'politically motivated' Suu Kyi convictions

3 minutes ago
 UK tells developers to pay more on safety after fi ..

UK tells developers to pay more on safety after fire tragedy

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims three more lives in Pakistan in la ..

COVID-19 claims three more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.