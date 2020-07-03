UrduPoint.com
Franchises Want PSL-V Completion In November

Muhammad Rameez 29 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:15 PM

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have stated November as their preferred option to complete the abandoned fifth edition of PSL

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have stated November as their preferred option to complete the abandoned fifth edition of PSL.

"The franchisees and the PCB reiterated their most preferred option remained the staging of the remaining four matches of the Pakistan Super League 2020 in November," a private TV channel reported while quoting a statement by the management of PSL.

"Having expressed that optimism, they acknowledged there were a number of moving pieces due to the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to continue to review and monitor the situation internally before making recommendations to the governing council." The fifth edition for the 20-over competition was brought to a halt following the completion of the round-robin stage following the eruption of coronavirus pandemic.

The PCB and the PSL teams have agreed to a framework for collaboration to ensure long-term growth of the tournament and to create financial sustainability.

The tournament's governing council lauded PCB for constituting an independent PSL department, which will be headed by its project executive Shoaib Naveed. "The franchises and PCB agreed to a framework of regular contact between the teams and the PSL Department, aiming to increase consultative dialogue on various operational and strategic matters relating to the league."

