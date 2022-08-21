Frankfurt remain winless after draw with Cologne

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Eintracht Frankfurt's winless start to the season continued as the Europa League holders drew 1-1 at home to Cologne on Sunday.

Speaking directly after the match, Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp said the equaliser should have been struck off, complaining that his sight had been obstructed by Cologne's Florian Dietz, who was offside.

"I'm sorry, but if there's someone standing there, it's offside... I can't even see the ball." "We were clearly the better team, we should have won the game." Despite the controversial goal, Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner said he saw signs of progress in his team.

"Today we got really close. We're just missing a few small things." "I can live with a draw." Cologne looked most likely to open the scoring in the first half, with former Borussia Dortmund striker Steffen Tigges going close in the 38th minute.

The home side grew into the game during the second period, frequently pressing Cologne back into their own half.

Glasner brought on Daichi Kamada in the 69th minute and the Japanese midfielder made an immediate impact, scoring from a free-kick just two minutes later.

Replays showed the free-kick was aided on its way to goal by a slight deflection off Cologne captain and Germany defender Jonas Hector.

Cologne upped the ante after conceding and struck back in the 82nd minute through Jan Thielmann, who superbly latched onto a poor clearance from Ansgar Knauff, hammering it into the bottom left corner.

Frankfurt, who will play in the Champions League this season for the first time since losing the 1960 European Cup final to Real Madrid, now have two points from their opening three Bundesliga games.

In Sunday's late game, Bayern Munich can reclaim top spot in the table with a win at Bochum.

dwi/jc