Frappart Named As First Woman To Referee French Cup Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 21, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Stephanie Frappart will make history when she becomes the first woman to referee the men's French Cup final, after being handed the game by the French Football Federation (FFF) on Thursday

Frappart will take charge of the match between Nice and Nantes at the Stade de France in Paris on May 7.

"Her appointment...

is amply deserved," said Pascal Garibian, technical director of refereeing in a press release from the FFF.

The 38-year-old Frappart, who said she was "happy and proud" to be appointed, was the first woman to referee a Ligue 1 match in 2019. She also handled the European Super Cup the same year and a men's Champions League match at the end of 2020.

Frappart has also been selected for the referees panel for the women's Euro, scheduled for July.

