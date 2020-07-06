UrduPoint.com
Free Eye Camp For Sportspersons Next Month

Zeeshan Mehtab 38 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 08:34 PM

Free eye camp for sportspersons next month

The Karachi Sports Forum in collaboration with Lions Clubs International and Syed Foundation has decided to provide free eye check-up and cataract surgery to eye patient players, coaches, sports organizers, ground staff and their families KSF President Syed Waseem Hashmi said that former Governor Anwar Javed and his fellow governors of the world's largest social welfare organization Lions Clubs International District 305 South have announced their support for the medical and eye camp, according to a news release on Monday

In the first phase, a free medical camp will be set up next month where a team of eye specialists will screen the patients, after which medical facilities will be provided.

Free surgery facility will be provided in different hospitals on the recommendation of the doctors.

In addition, patients will be provided check-ups by the eye specialist as well as medical advice and necessary medicines. Diabetes and blood pressure patients will also be provided free of charge tests in the camp.

Syed Waseem Hashmi said that the process of registration was being started before the medical camp. For registration of Names, players, coaches, organizers and ground staff have been asked to contact their respective associations for registration. The patients will be provided treatment and free medicines according to the lists provided by the associations.

In the second phase, according to Syed Wasim Hashmi, eye examinations and cataract surgeries camp will be held in Hyderabad and in third phase in Jacobabad. He concluded that the Forum will continue to arrange such welfare programs.

