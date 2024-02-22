Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan for the rally initiated

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and the Bahawalpur local administration have initiated a free shuttle service for Bahawalpur enthusiasts aspiring to attend the Cholistan Desert Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and the Bahawalpur local administration have initiated a free shuttle service for Bahawalpur enthusiasts aspiring to attend the Cholistan Desert Rally.

During the rally, a daily shuttle service will depart from the TDCP bus terminal in Bahawalpur to Cholistan at 8 AM, and return from Cholistan's Derawar Fort to Bahawalpur at 6 PM. Additionally, another bus will depart from Bahawalpur to Cholistan at 10 AM, and return from Derawar Fort to Bahawalpur at 6 PM.

For further information, Manager TDCP Misbah Ishaq can be contacted at 0321-6309160 or TDCP's contact numbers at 0305-7877304 and 062-2501932.