Freestyle Wrestler Kawai Wins Anothe Olympic Gold for Japan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Freestyle wrestler Risako Kawai won another Olympic gold for Japan after defeating Iryna Kurachkina from Belarus in the final of women's -57kg weight category on Thursday.

Bronze medals went to wrestlers from Bulgaria and the United States.

Earlier in the day, Ivet Goranova from Bulgaria defeated Anzhelika Terliuga of Ukraine in women's -55kg karate kumite final and took the gold medal, while France's Steven da Costa won the men's karata kumita tournament in -67kg category.