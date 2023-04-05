Freiburg knock Bayern out of German Cup after late penalty

Munich, Germany, April 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Bayern Munich crashed out of the German Cup on Tuesday after Lucas Hoeler scored an injury-time penalty to earn Freiburg a 2-1 win and a place in the semi-finals.

Nicolas Hoefler cancelled out Dayot Upamecano's opening goal for Bayern before Hoeler converted from the spot late on after Jamal Musiala handled in the box.

Freiburg lost last year's final on penalties to RB Leipzig but Hoeler was nerveless, smashing home his kick to send his side through to the semis for the second year in a row.

Bayern, the record 20-time German Cup winners, have failed to reach the last four for the third consecutive year, while Freiburg hope to lift the trophy for the first time.

An "angry" Bayern captain Thomas Mueller said "that certain something was missing... it's very bitter." In his second game in charge, Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said the team needed to take responsibility for the loss.

"I'm mega disappointed, but why should I be mad? It's our own fault, we know that." A typically calm Freiburg coach Christian Streich barely cracked a smile after his team won away to Bayern for the first time in club history.

"We defended passionately and we defended well," he said.

"It's a nice evening, but you don't need to overstate it either." Bayern took the lead midway through the first half when France defender Upamecano rose highest to head in a Joshua Kimmich corner.

The hosts continued to press but Freiburg would be next to score.

A scuffed clearance from Bayern winger Kingsley Coman fell to Hoefler, who unleashed a screamer from outside the box to level the scores.

"Such a shot, in Munich, in such a game - it's the goal of my career," Hoefler told German TV.

As the clock wound down, Freiburg continued to sit deep under pressure, managing only the occasional foray into Bayern's half.

However with extra time looming, Musiala's attempt to block a shot saw the ball bounce off his arm and the referee point immediately to the spot.

Freiburg forward Hoeler stepped up and whacked the ball into the top of the net, giving Yann Sommer no chance.

Bayern will at least have the opportunity for immediate revenge when they head to Freiburg in the league on Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a quick-fire double from France striker Randal Kolo Muani sent Eintracht Frankfurt through to the semi-finals with a 2-0 home win over Union Berlin.

Kolo Muani scored two goals in two minutes early in the first half, both assisted by Mario Goetze, and Frankfurt held on despite a late Union assault.

The win kept the Europa League holders on track for what would be a sixth German Cup win, and a first since 2018.

Kolo Muani toasted his side's "complete victory" and credited teammate Goetze, telling German tv network ZDF "he makes everyone in the team better".

Union travelled to Frankfurt 10 points ahead of their sixth-placed Bundesliga opponents and on course for a maiden Champions League appearance.

But Frankfurt, winless in seven in all competitions, started stronger and were 2-0 up in the blink of an eye thanks to Kolo Muani.

He scored his first in the 11th minute, latching onto a Goetze back-heel and blasting past backup Union goalkeeper Lennart Grill.

Kolo Muani soon doubled the home side's lead, lifting the ball over an out-of-position Grill and into the net.

Kolo Muani now has five goals in four Cup matches since arriving in Frankfurt from Ligue 1 side Nantes in the summer.

Freiburg and Frankfurt will be joined in the last four by the winners of Wednesday's quarter-finals, where holders RB Leipzig host Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart travel to second-division Nuremberg.