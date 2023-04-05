Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Freiburg Knock Bayern Out Of German Cup After Late Penalty

Muhammad Rameez Published April 05, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Freiburg knock Bayern out of German Cup after late penalty

Munich, Germany, April 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Bayern Munich crashed out of the German Cup on Tuesday after Lucas Hoeler scored an injury-time penalty to earn Freiburg a 2-1 win and a place in the semi-finals.

Nicolas Hoefler cancelled out Dayot Upamecano's opening goal for Bayern before Hoeler converted from the spot late on after Jamal Musiala handled in the box.

Freiburg lost last year's final on penalties to RB Leipzig but Hoeler was nerveless, smashing home his kick to send his side through to the semis for the second year in a row.

Bayern, the record 20-time German Cup winners, have failed to reach the last four for the third consecutive year, while Freiburg hope to lift the trophy for the first time.

An "angry" Bayern captain Thomas Mueller said "that certain something was missing... it's very bitter." In his second game in charge, Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said the team needed to take responsibility for the loss.

"I'm mega disappointed, but why should I be mad? It's our own fault, we know that." A typically calm Freiburg coach Christian Streich barely cracked a smile after his team won away to Bayern for the first time in club history.

"We defended passionately and we defended well," he said.

"It's a nice evening, but you don't need to overstate it either." Bayern took the lead midway through the first half when France defender Upamecano rose highest to head in a Joshua Kimmich corner.

The hosts continued to press but Freiburg would be next to score.

A scuffed clearance from Bayern winger Kingsley Coman fell to Hoefler, who unleashed a screamer from outside the box to level the scores.

"Such a shot, in Munich, in such a game - it's the goal of my career," Hoefler told German TV.

As the clock wound down, Freiburg continued to sit deep under pressure, managing only the occasional foray into Bayern's half.

However with extra time looming, Musiala's attempt to block a shot saw the ball bounce off his arm and the referee point immediately to the spot.

Freiburg forward Hoeler stepped up and whacked the ball into the top of the net, giving Yann Sommer no chance.

Bayern will at least have the opportunity for immediate revenge when they head to Freiburg in the league on Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a quick-fire double from France striker Randal Kolo Muani sent Eintracht Frankfurt through to the semi-finals with a 2-0 home win over Union Berlin.

Kolo Muani scored two goals in two minutes early in the first half, both assisted by Mario Goetze, and Frankfurt held on despite a late Union assault.

The win kept the Europa League holders on track for what would be a sixth German Cup win, and a first since 2018.

Kolo Muani toasted his side's "complete victory" and credited teammate Goetze, telling German tv network ZDF "he makes everyone in the team better".

Union travelled to Frankfurt 10 points ahead of their sixth-placed Bundesliga opponents and on course for a maiden Champions League appearance.

But Frankfurt, winless in seven in all competitions, started stronger and were 2-0 up in the blink of an eye thanks to Kolo Muani.

He scored his first in the 11th minute, latching onto a Goetze back-heel and blasting past backup Union goalkeeper Lennart Grill.

Kolo Muani soon doubled the home side's lead, lifting the ball over an out-of-position Grill and into the net.

Kolo Muani now has five goals in four Cup matches since arriving in Frankfurt from Ligue 1 side Nantes in the summer.

Freiburg and Frankfurt will be joined in the last four by the winners of Wednesday's quarter-finals, where holders RB Leipzig host Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart travel to second-division Nuremberg.

Related Topics

France German Nantes Nice Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Frankfurt Munich Berlin Lead 2018 Christian TV All From Top Bayern Coach Borussia Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2023

30 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th April 2023

35 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on ne ..

Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on new appointments

7 hours ago
 Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recogni ..

Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recognised

8 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on I ..

UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on Independence Day

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.