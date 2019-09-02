French Basketball World Cup star hits out after dope test

French star Rudy Gobert accused basketball's governing body FIBA of showing "no respect" on Monday after he said he was woken up for a doping test at the World Cup in China just hours after a match

The Utah Jazz center made plain his anger in a tweet, writing: "Got woke up this morning for a doping control (BLOOD and urine), the morning after a late game when I could sleep more.

"No respect for the player's recovery time. Terrible way of doing things @FIBA.

" The towering two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and his French side squeezed through 78-74 against Germany on Sunday evening in their tournament opener.

Gobert, 27, had a game-leading five blocks to help the French make a winning start in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Gobert, who stands an imposing 7ft 1in (2.16-metre), has taken over the mantle of France's leading star from the now-retired Tony Parker.

FIBA did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.