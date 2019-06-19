UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Centre Bastareaud Quits International Rugby

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:58 PM

French centre Bastareaud quits international rugby

Mathieu Bastareaud announced his retirement from international rugby Wednesday, a day after he was left out of France's World Cup squad

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Mathieu Bastareaud announced his retirement from international rugby Wednesday, a day after he was left out of France's World Cup squad.

In a major bombshell, Bastareaud, 30, was omitted from French coach Jacques Brunel's squad of 37 players named Tuesday for the World Cup taking place in Japan starting September 20.

Capped 54 times and twice captain of Les Blues, Bastareaud, who is leaving French club Toulon to join Rugby United New York next season on loan, tweeted "The blue page has turned," adding that he had been proud to represent France and wished his teammates well in Japan.

"It has not always been an easy road but wearing the jersey, representing my country, my family, has been my biggest pride," wrote the player, whose signing is the biggest recruit to the Major League Rugby project.

"I am happy to have been able to make this childhood dream come true." The thickset, 120-kilogramme centre has had a rollercoaster international career and is seen as a polarising figure.

Critics view his use as a midfield battering ram as a betrayal of traditional a free-slowing 'French flair' rugby style.

Bastareaud's omission indicates that France may be ready to play a more expansive game in Japan.

"The (selection) criteria is fundamentally linked to our preparation and ambition to play a game where movement on and off the ball is the priority," said Brunel.

Nonetheless Bastareaud's omission was a shock, given he has been a mainstay in Brunel's squad since the former Perpignan coach took over in 2018, starting all but four Tests out of 16.

Bastareaud was named captain under Brunel in his fifth game in charge against Wales in February 2018, deputising for regular skipper Guilhem Guirado who was suffering from a knee injury.

Clermont scrum-half Morgan Parra, a proven goal-kicker with 71 caps, was another key omission from the World Cup squad.

Les Bleus start their campaign against Argentina on September 21 before facing the USA, Tonga and then England in what promises to be a tough Pool C.

Related Topics

USA Loan World France Road Perpignan Toulon Wales New York Argentina Tonga Japan February May September 2018 Family All From Coach

Recent Stories

ANF to hold conference against drug abuse

2 seconds ago

Shahbaz Sharif criticized PTI's ten month performa ..

3 seconds ago

Ex-White House Aide Hope Hicks Arrives on Capitol ..

5 seconds ago

MH17 Crash Investigators Want to Find Who Sent Buk ..

5 minutes ago

CDGP demolishes illegally constructed stairs in Pe ..

5 minutes ago

Minister announces three sports stadium, football ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.