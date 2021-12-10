French Champion Cavagna Fractures Vertebra In Training Accident
Zeeshan Mehtab 25 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:26 PM
French road-race champion Remi Cavagna will undergo surgery after breaking a vertebra in a training accident, his team Deceuninck announced on Friday
The 26-year-old, who won a stage in the 2019 Vuelta, was involved in a crash with Belgian teammate Mauri Vansevenant at a pre-season training camp in Spain.
Vansevenant broke a thumb in the accident.
Cavagna was treated at a hospital in Valencia and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday, the Belgian team said, adding that the rider had suffered no nerve damage.