French champion Cavagna fractures vertebra in training accident

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :French road-race champion Remi Cavagna will undergo surgery after breaking a vertebra in a training accident, his team Deceuninck announced on Friday.

The 26-year-old, who won a stage in the 2019 Vuelta, was involved in a crash with Belgian teammate Mauri Vansevenant at a pre-season training camp in Spain.

Vansevenant broke a thumb in the accident.

Cavagna was treated at a hospital in Valencia and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday, the Belgian team said, adding that the rider had suffered no nerve damage.