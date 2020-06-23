UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Clubs Vote To Maintain 20-team Ligue 1, Amiens And Toulouse Relegated

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:44 PM

French clubs vote to maintain 20-team Ligue 1, Amiens and Toulouse relegated

French clubs on Tuesday voted to maintain a 20-team Ligue 1 next season, knocking on the head a proposal to expand the league to 22 clubs that would have saved Amiens and Toulouse from relegation

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :French clubs on Tuesday voted to maintain a 20-team Ligue 1 next season, knocking on the head a proposal to expand the league to 22 clubs that would have saved Amiens and Toulouse from relegation.

Amiens and Toulouse had both been condemned to the drop as the bottom two sides when the season was ended early in late April due to the coronavirus crisis, but went all the way to court to argue that their relegation from the top flight was "unjust" and "arbitrary".

Earlier this month France's highest administrative court blocked their relegations, while a judge ordered that the French league (LFP) re-examine with the French Football Federation the proposed format for the top division next season.

That could have meant the league being expanded by two teams, with promotions still standing while relegations were annulled.

However, a general assembly of top-tier clubs as well as players and coaches on Tuesday saw them vote 74.49 percent in favour of maintaining a 20-team league.

"The vote followed an in-depth study into the consequences of a Ligue 1 of 20, 21 or 22 clubs on the fixture Calendar for next season and on the health of the players," read a statement released by the LFP.

"The study also looked into the financial impact, the distribution of broadcast rights and the repercussions on contracts with broadcasters." Amiens have promised to carry on their legal fight, but the vote would appear to put an end to the footballing dispute once and for all, with the next French season scheduled to start in late August and most clubs now returning to training.

The decision to end the season early saw teams ranked by the ratio of points won to games played, but that did not change any of the placings in the final table.

Toulouse, bottom for many months and with only three wins and 13 points from 28 games, were 14 points from potential safety.

Amiens were 10 points better off, but still four points away from the lifeline of a play-off spot.

Lorient and Lens were promoted in their place, while the usual promotion and relegation play-offs were ditched.

Related Topics

Assembly Football Vote France Amiens Toulouse April August All From Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 23 ..

1 minute ago

16 COVID-19 cases found from Russia-flagged ship i ..

2 minutes ago

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture ho ..

2 minutes ago

TikTok joins EU code of conduct on disinformation

2 minutes ago

Main candidates in Malawi's presidential election ..

4 minutes ago

Zuma returns to court for pre-trial hearing in cor ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.