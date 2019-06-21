UrduPoint.com
French Coach Renard Seeks Africa Cup Hat-trick

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:00 AM

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Herve Renard, the only coach to win the Africa Cup of Nations with two countries, hopes to complete a hat-trick at the 2019 finals by guiding Morocco to glory.

This will be his second attempt to bring the trophy back to Morocco after a quarter-final exit from the 2017 tournament in Gabon.

France-born Renard led outsiders Zambia to the title in 2012 and triumphed again three years later with previously underachieving Ivory Coast.

Ghanaian Charles Gyamfi and Egyptian Hassan Shehata have won three Cup of Nations titles each as coaches, but with the same countries.

