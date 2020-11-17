UrduPoint.com
French Cup Last 64 Postponed After Amateur Leagues Suspended

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 08:53 PM

French Cup last 64 postponed after amateur leagues suspended

The last 64 of the French Cup, the round in which Ligue 1 clubs enter the competition, has been postponed following the suspension of amateur leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The last 64 of the French Cup, the round in which Ligue 1 clubs enter the competition, has been postponed following the suspension of amateur leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ties scheduled for January 2-3 in the new year as well as next month's preceding eighth round will be rearranged after earlier stages of the tournament were affected by a new partial lockdown nationwide.

The French football federation (FFF) said it was working with regional leagues to try and reschedule the sixth and seventh rounds for January.

Dates for the eighth round, which incorporates clubs from France's second tier, and the last 64 -- the start of the final phase of the competition -- will be decided in due course, the FFF said.

More Stories From Sports

