French Cup underdogs paired in quarter-finals

Paris, Feb1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The two fourth-tier clubs in the last eight of the French Cup were drawn together on Monday, ensuring one minnow will reach the semi-finals.

In contrast, the draw, made before the last round-of-16 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice, put the top three in Ligue 1 together in what promises to be a grudge match.

Third-placed Marseille, who battled through on penalties against Montpellier, will visit either league leaders PSG or second-placed Nice in a round scheduled for midweek on February 8-9.

In the battle of minnows, Bergerac will host Versailles. Both clubs lead their divisions in National 2, the French fourth tier which is divided into four regional parts.

Versailles won 1-0 at Ligue 2 leaders Toulouse in the last 16. Bergerac, who have not conceded a goal in eight games, knocked out Ligue 1 strugglers Saint-Etienne, also 1-0.

The two clubs are trying to emulate a series of teams from outside the two divisions who have reached the cup final this century, including Calais in 2000, Quevilly in 2012 and Les Herbiers in 2018. All ultimately lost to Ligue 1 teams.

In both the other quarter-finals, a Ligue 1 team was drawn at home to a Ligue 2 side.

Monaco will host Amiens and Nantes will entertain Bastia.

French Cup quarter-final draw: Paris Saint-Germain/Nice v Marseille Bergerac v VersaillesMonaco v AmiensNantes v Bastia.