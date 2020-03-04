UrduPoint.com
French Cycling Team Cofidis Quarantined In UAE Until March 14

Muhammad Rameez 32 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:48 PM

The two French cycling teams kept in the United Arab Emirates following the outbreak of coronavirus that ended the UAE Tour, will be quarantined for 10 more days, team officials said on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):The two French cycling teams kept in the United Arab Emirates following the outbreak of coronavirus that ended the UAE Tour, will be quarantined for 10 more days, team officials said on Wednesday.

"We have just learned that we are officially quarantined, in theory until March 14," Thierry Vittu, the president of Cofidis' competition team, posted on Facebook.

The 12-member Groupama squad, which includes four riders, is also remaining under quarantine, a spokeswoman told AFP.

There was no immediate comment from the other two teams which were in lockdown, UAE Team and Russian-backed Gazprom.

The UAE Tour was abandoned last Thursday after two Italian staff members with one of the teams tested positive for the disease.

On Tuesday the UAE announced six more related cases, saying that two Russians, two Italians, one German and a Colombian had been infected.

On Monday, Vittu had tweeted that the team was being "held hostage". On Wednesday he said the news of a definite date was welcome.

"Of course the deadline is far away (although it's only 10 days) but in a way, it's a kind of relief," he said. "What has been difficult to live with so far has been the absence of a deadline and the constant expectation of a close outcome that never came.

"Now we know where we stand, and even if the confinement to our rooms continues, everyone will manage to find occupations, distractions, activities..."Cyclists, team staff and some media were put under lockdown at hotels in Abu Dhabi where they underwent screening, with most cleared to leave over the past few days.

