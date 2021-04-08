French cycling team extend Cofidis sponsorship deal

A regular on the Tour de France the Cofidis cycling team announced a four-year extention to its sponsorship deal on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :A regular on the Tour de France the Cofidis cycling team announced a four-year extention to its sponsorship deal on Thursday.

The elite level World Tour team named after the the money-lending firm also announced a new women's team as of 2022.

"Our previous budget of 11.5 million Euros ($13.68 million) has been raised to 13 million," team chief Thierry Vittu told AFP.

The budget remains one of the more modest in elite cycling.

"Our plan is one of gradual year on year improvement," Vittu said.

The team's top star Guillaume Martin came 11th on the Tour de France in 2020.