French Cycling's Eternal Runner-up Poulidor Dies At 83

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:50 PM

French cycling's eternal runner-up Poulidor dies at 83

French cyclist Raymond Poulidor, who gained huge affection as an eternal runner-up in the Tour de France, has died at the age of 83, his wife told AFP on Wednesday

Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :French cyclist Raymond Poulidor, who gained huge affection as an eternal runner-up in the Tour de France, has died at the age of 83, his wife told AFP on Wednesday.

Poulidor had been hospitalised since early October and "he left us this morning," his wife Gisele told AFP from their home in western France.

His astonishing career spanned 25 years but he will always be remembered for the races he failed to win.

From 1964 to 1976 Poulidor finished second in the Tour de France on three occasions and was third five times in an era dominated by Eddy Merckx.

