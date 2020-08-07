UrduPoint.com
French Cyclist In Hospital After Heavy Fall At Tour Of Poland

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

French cyclist in hospital after heavy fall at Tour of Poland

Warsaw, Aug 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :French cyclist Mickael Delage was airlifted to hospital after a heavy fall on stage three of the Tour of Poland Friday, the same day Fabio Jakobsen emerged from a coma after his high-speed crash earlier in the week.

The 203 km run from Wadowice to Bielsko-Biala was won by Giro d'Italia champion Richard Carapaz of Ineos after a select group contested a whittled down sprint.

The Ecuadorian Carapaz took the overall lead of the race with his victory.

The 35-year-old Delage's team said he was conscious when evacuated.

"Mickael Delage sustained a heavy fall on the Tour of Poland and has been taken to hospital. He is conscious," Groupama-FDJ said on Twitter.

Twitter Same Lead Poland From Race

