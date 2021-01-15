French Dakar Rally rider dies from injuries after fall: organisers

French motorcycle rider Pierre Cherpin has died from his injuries after a fall during the Dakar Rally, becoming the notoriously perilous race's first fatality this year, organisers said on Friday

"During his transfer by medical plane from Jeddah to France, Pierre Cherpin died from the injuries caused by his fall... on January 10th," a statement said.