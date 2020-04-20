UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Football League Votes To Resume Campaign In June

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

French Football League Votes to Resume Campaign in June

The board of directors of the French Professional Football League has voted to resume the current season in June and complete it in July, according to a press release published Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The board of directors of the French Professional Football League has voted to resume the current season in June and complete it in July, according to a press release published Monday.

The League's two top divisions were halted indefinitely on March 13 in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

"It was suggested that the 2019/2020 championships should end on July 25 and the 2020/2021 season should begin from August 22-23. This will provide for a restart of the 2019/2020 season on June 17," it said.

The League is waiting for the government to announce a timeline for a gradual loosening of lockdown restrictions as well as for guidelines from the world football's governing body FIFA that its executive committee is expected to present this Thursday.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA March June July August From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

31 minutes ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

46 minutes ago

UAE conducts over 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests ..

46 minutes ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.