French Football League Votes to Resume Campaign in June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The board of directors of the French Professional Football League has voted to resume the current season in June and complete it in July, according to a press release published Monday.

The League's two top divisions were halted indefinitely on March 13 in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

"It was suggested that the 2019/2020 championships should end on July 25 and the 2020/2021 season should begin from August 22-23. This will provide for a restart of the 2019/2020 season on June 17," it said.

The League is waiting for the government to announce a timeline for a gradual loosening of lockdown restrictions as well as for guidelines from the world football's governing body FIFA that its executive committee is expected to present this Thursday.