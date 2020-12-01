French Football Referee Frappart to Become 1st Woman to Work on UCL Match - Union

France's Stephanie Frappart is set to become the first woman to referee a UEFA Champions League match, the French union of professional football referees said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) France's Stephanie Frappart is set to become the first woman to referee a UEFA Champions League match, the French union of professional football referees said on Tuesday.

Frappart will referee a game between Italy's Juventus and Ukraine's Dinamo Kiev in Turin on Wednesday.

Frappart's countrymen, Hicham Zakrani, Mehdi Rahmouni, Karim Abed, Benoit Millot and Willy Delajod, will assist her during the game.

Frappart already made history when she became the first woman to referee the 2019 UEFA Super Cup between two English teams, Chelsea and Liverpool, the french referee was the first female to work on a game of a major tournament between men's teams.