French football season suspended 'until further notice' - sources

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The French football season has been suspended "until further notice" because of the coronavirus outbreak, sources close to the LFP, which runs the elite Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, told AFP on Friday.

The source said that the league had taken a "unanimous" decision to stop playing with immediate effect following an emergency meeting on Friday, having previously said games would continue to be played behind closed doors until mid-April.