UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Football Season Suspended 'until Further Notice' - Sources

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:29 PM

French football season suspended 'until further notice' - sources

The French football season has been suspended "until further notice" because of the coronavirus outbreak, sources close to the LFP, which runs the elite Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, told AFP on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The French football season has been suspended "until further notice" because of the coronavirus outbreak, sources close to the LFP, which runs the elite Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, told AFP on Friday.

The source said that the league had taken a "unanimous" decision to stop playing with immediate effect following an emergency meeting on Friday, having previously said games would continue to be played behind closed doors until mid-April.

Related Topics

Football Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Isa bin Rashid Al-Khalifa, icon of Bahrain ..

3 minutes ago

Gold Continues Downward Path, Palladium Recovers A ..

4 minutes ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East A ..

4 minutes ago

IAS Scientific Conference postponed in wake of tra ..

4 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 150 billion ..

6 minutes ago

Indian Premier League postponed till April 15 over ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.