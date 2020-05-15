French football star Benzema joins Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ campaign

Real Madrid ace urges people to stay safe and keep helping each other

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020) Karim Benzema, star of the France and Real Madrid football teams, has backed Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ campaign and urged his friends in the UAE and around the globe to stay safe and continue helping each other through the COVID 19 crisis.

The Frenchman, who has 81 caps with the national team and has made more than 330 appearances for Real Madrid since moving to the Spanish giants from Lyon in 2009, sent his message of support via Dubai Sports Council’s social media channels.

“Salaam Alaykum, It’s Karim Benzema,” the 32-year-old said in a video message. “I have a message to all my friends in the UAE and to all the Muslims around the world during this month of Ramadan.

“This period has been difficult for everyone due to the Coronavirus. So we need to continue to help each other during this crisis. Stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones. May God bless everyone. Love.”

The ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ campaign, which was launched by Dubai Sports Council following the precautionary restrictions imposed by authorities due to the Covid 19 pandemic, has received widespread support with top football stars like Barcelona’s Croatian ace Ivan Rakitic, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, former Spain international Michel Salgado, rising Portuguese star Joao Felix backing the campaign alongside greats like Luis Figo of Portugal, Brazil’s Roberto Carlos, Carles Puyol of Spain, Italy’s Gennaro Gattuso, and Frenchman Nicolas Anelka among many others.

The campaign has also received widespread support from the community with experts from the fitness industry and some of UAE’s top sports stars, taking part alongside many others, including mums and dads, and schoolkids, of different nationalities.

As part of the campaign, DSC has also linked up with some of the leading brands from UAE’s fitness industry to offer free daily virtual fitness classes, led by certified fitness trainers. The Council has also organised a number of virtual sports events and webinars under the ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ initiative over the past weeks, including the world’s first ‘Marathon at Home’, and a Virtual Tour Challenge for cycling enthusiasts.

With traditional sports and most of the outdoor activities at a standstill, Dubai Sports Council has been encouraging sports event organisers in the Emirate to embrace virtual sports and esports, and to come up with innovative solutions to keep members of the community engaged in physical activity at home.