French Formula-2 Driver Antoine Hubert Dies in Race Accident in Belgium - FIA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) French Formula-2 driver Antoine Hubert from BWT Arden team has died during a race in Belgium , the International automobile Federation ( FIA ) said on Saturday.

The tragedy occurred during a Formula-2 feature race, involving Hubert, Juan-Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi, at Spa-Francorchamps.

"As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car #19, Anthoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35 [16:35 GMT]," the federation posted on its Facebook page.

Correa is hospitalized and in a stable condition, while Alesi has been declared fit by the hospital.