- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- French Formula-2 Driver Antoine Hubert Dies in Race Accident in Belgium - FIA
French Formula-2 Driver Antoine Hubert Dies In Race Accident In Belgium - FIA
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 11:31 PM
French Formula-2 driver Antoine Hubert from BWT Arden team has died during a race in Belgium, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Saturday
The tragedy occurred during a Formula-2 feature race, involving Hubert, Juan-Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi, at Spa-Francorchamps.
"As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car #19, Anthoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35 [16:35 GMT]," the federation posted on its Facebook page.
Correa is hospitalized and in a stable condition, while Alesi has been declared fit by the hospital.