French Formula One Grand Prix Cancelled Over Coronavirus - Organisers

Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:57 PM

French Formula One Grand Prix cancelled over coronavirus - organisers

The French Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 was cancelled on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):The French Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 was cancelled on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced.

"Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French state, making it impossible to maintain our event," the race's managing director Eric Boullier said.

The race at Le Castellet becomes the 10th leg of the decimated 2020 championship to be either scrapped (Australia, Monaco, France) or postponed (Bahrain, China, Vietnam, Netherlands, Spain, Azerbaijan, Canada).

More Stories From Sports

