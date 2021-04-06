UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Government Says Roland Garros Faces Delay Of 'a Few Days'

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

French government says Roland Garros faces delay of 'a few days'

The French government has discussed a possible "delay of a few days" of this year's French Open with the event organisers, the sports ministry told AFP on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The French government has discussed a possible "delay of a few days" of this year's French Open with the event organisers, the sports ministry told AFP on Tuesday.

Discussions between the ministry and Roland Garros officials also included how the tournament might be able to accommodate fans who were largely locked out of the delayed 2020 edition.

This year's event is due to take place between May 23 and June 6, with qualification rounds starting earlier.

"Discussions are underway with the organisers on the methods used, in particular for the reception of the public," the ministry spokeswoman told AFP.

"A delay of a few days is under discussion," she added.

At the end of March, Gilles Moretton, the new president of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), had indicated that he was working on almost all the scenarios.

He said the only ones he "dared not" consider were the extremes - a 100 percent spectator level and outright cancellation.

"At the moment, we are on track, the tournament is on the scheduled date," he said.

"But if we go into total lockdown for two months, we will obviously need to take measures -- the worst being the outright cancellation, but I dare not imagine that." Coronavirus restrictions were tightened across France last Wednesday although all professional sport is carrying on albeit behind closed doors. President Emmanuel Macron has expressed a wish to re-open cinemas, museums and theatres in mid-May.

Last year Roland Garros was delayed by four months and held in September and October instead of its longstanding May-June slot.

Crowds were limited to just 1,000 spectators each day.

Related Topics

Tennis Sports France March May June September October 2020 Event All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Another 36 OneWeb Satellites Arrive at Vostochny C ..

32 seconds ago

Soyuz Launches From Kourou Space Center to Continu ..

33 seconds ago

Funeral prayer of martyred police constable offere ..

34 seconds ago

IRSA releases 96,600 cusecs water

36 seconds ago

Police arrest four; recover Kalashnikovs, pistols ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan govt calls for effective RTSM implemen ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.