French hope Bardet says no to 2020 Tour de France

French hope Romain Bardet said Wednesday he would miss the 2020 Tour de France, focusing instead on the Giro d'Italia, the Tokyo Olympics and the World Championships

Vaujany, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :French hope Romain Bardet said Wednesday he would miss the 2020 Tour de France, focusing instead on the Giro d'Italia, the Tokyo Olympics and the World Championships.

Bardet, 29, the last Frenchman to win a podium place on the Tour with second place in 2016 and third the following year, said he was looking for "new horizons" next year but would be back for the 2021 Tour.

Last year he finished 15th overall in a disappointing Tour with his French outfit AG2R La Mondiale, despite standing out as best climber.

"It has not been simple to give up the Tour de France, which has brought so much and which is a race I love profoundly," he said.

"But it is healthy to take a break from the beautiful story that links me to the race, all the better to return the following year."Bardet, who called an end to his season after the last Tour in July, will return to competition at the Tour Down Under in Australia from January 21-26. Other key dates are the Giro from May 9-31, the Olympics from July 24 to August 9 and the September 22-29 World Championships.

