French International Theo Hernandez Tests Positive For Covid

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

French international Theo Hernandez tests positive for Covid

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez has tested positive for Covid, just days after his France team-mate Adrien Rabiot contracted the virus, his club said Wednesday.

The 24-year-old played alongside Rabiot in France's Nations League semi-final against Belgium last Thursday, scoring a 90th-minute winner.

Rabiot was ruled out of the final after testing positive for Covid, but Hernandez played the full 90 minutes in the world champions' 2-1 triumph over Spain.

"Theo Hernandez, who has returned from the national team, has tested positive for a swab carried out at home," Milan said in a statement. "The relevant local health authorities have been informed and the player is doing well."Milan, who sit second in Serie A, host Hellas Verona on Saturday.

