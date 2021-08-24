UrduPoint.com

French League Calls For 'collective Action' After Nice-Marseille Fan Trouble

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:50 PM

French league calls for 'collective action' after Nice-Marseille fan trouble

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The French league (LFP) called for "collective action" after ugly scenes caused the abandonment of Marseille's game at Nice, in a letter to the country's government and seen by AFP on Tuesday.

On Sunday evening, home supporters invaded the pitch and confronted the visitors' Dimitri Payet, who had thrown back a bottle lobbed at him by the crowd.

A brawl then broke out involving players and spectators.

"The very regrettable violent scenes... remind us that safety at football matches and the control of some supporters are particularly complex," the LFP's president Vincent Labrune wrote to France's ministers of the interior, law and education as well as its delegate in charge of sport.

"The LFP is quite limited in its ability to control the problems of violence and public order.

"It is, in fact, essential that the troublemakers are significantly sanctioned and that necessitates collective action from the clubs, authorities, local and national government and also, especially the law," it added.

The LFP also mentioned objects thrown onto the field during Marseille's game at Montpellier on August 8 and at Rennes' home match with Nantes on Sunday as well as crowd trouble in three other top-flight fixtures this season.

Earlier on Tuesday, Marseille's US owner Franck McCourt said he supported his team's decision to leave the field at the Allianz Riviera stadium at the weekend.

After the incidents on the south coast, local authorities in Nice opened investigations and police arrested one man.

On Wednesday, Marseille and Nice will appear in front of a LFP disciplinary committee with the behaviour of their players, coaching staff and directors being discussed.

Related Topics

Football Police Education France Nantes Montpellier Rennes Nice Marseille Man August Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Ain Dubai to welcome visitors in October

Ain Dubai to welcome visitors in October

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Mixed Martial Art ..

DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Palms Sports to ..

1 hour ago
 Handicraft 'Hatti' to decorate all arts councils i ..

Handicraft 'Hatti' to decorate all arts councils in Punjab to bring earning to c ..

9 minutes ago
 Woman booked over strangulation charges

Woman booked over strangulation charges

9 minutes ago
 Health Secretary for speeding up dengue surveillan ..

Health Secretary for speeding up dengue surveillance

9 minutes ago
 Taliban to Ban Evacuations From Afghanistan After ..

Taliban to Ban Evacuations From Afghanistan After August 31 Deadline - Spokesman

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.